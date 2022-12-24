The third admission list for Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board Postgraduate (NCWEB PG) 2022 admissions will be out soon. The University of Delhi (DU) will release the list today, December 24. The DU NCWEB PG third merit list will be published online on the varsity's official website – admission.uod.ac.in.

Additionally, candidates can apply for the admission process against the third merit list between December 26 and December 27, 2022.

Here's how to check the second cut-off list:

1. Visit the official NCWEB website — ncweb.du.ac.in

2. Select the admissions tab on the homepage

3. A new page will appear. Click on the NCWEB tab on the left side

4. Cut-off list will appear on the screen.

5. Choose as per your course and download it for future reference

Important dates for the third merit list 2022

December 24: DU PG NCWEB 3rd merit list

December 26 to 27: Admission against 3rd list

December 26 to 28: College to complete approvals for admission

December 28: Last day of payment

Previously, the DU third admission list was scheduled to be released on December 23 and the registration process was scheduled between December 24 and December 26, 2022, as stated in a report by NDTV.