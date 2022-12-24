A student of Subharti University was found dead in his hostel room on Saturday, December 24. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old BTech first-year student RN Pandey, said station house officer Rajesh Kamboj.

Pandey hailed from the west Champaran district of Bihar. Other students in the hostel told police that Pandey had not left his room since Thursday. Thinking that he has been studying, no one disturbed him, informed Kamboj.

Giving more detail, the officer said, when he did not come out even on Friday morning, some students called him and asked him to come out, but there was no response. Even in the afternoon people called on his phone, but calls went unanswered, he said.

Following this, the warden went to the room on Friday night. It is then that they broke open the door and found Pandey's lifeless body on his bed. Police sent the body for a post-mortem, as per a report by PTI.

Kota suicide

In yet another case of suicide in Kota, a 16-year-old student died by suicide in his hostel room, police said, as per PTI. With this, the total number of cases of suicide by students in Kota rose to 15 this year. Police identified the deceased as Aniket (16), a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in the Talwandi area under the Jawahar Nagar police station of the city and came to light on Friday, December 23. The police placed the body in the mortuary for postmortem and began the investigation.



At least 14 students studying in coaching centres in Kota have died by suicide this year. Of the three students who died by suicide last week, NEET aspirant Ankush Anand (18) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant Ujjwal Kumar (17), both from Bihar, were found hanging from ceiling fans in their rooms at their paying guest (PG) accommodation on December 12, according to police, as per a report by PTI.