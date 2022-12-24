The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now decided that candidates of Tamil Nadu who have passed the Class X examination in 2021 can apply for the JEE Main exam. The options of ‘passing year’ and ‘school board’ will be disabled in the application form, according to media reports. The application process will continue till January 12, 2023.

The official notice released by the NTA on December 24 stated, “Due to the COVID outbreak, no examinations were conducted for the 2021 batch of Class X. Accordingly no marks were given in the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer – “As per G.O. (Ms) No. 48, School Education (G.E.) department dated: 25.02.2021, all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020-21 are declared passed.”

“Those candidates who have already filled the application form, with passing year as 2021, school board as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.) and paid the fee, the same rule will be applied i.e. field Result Mode will be disabled and fields Total Marks, Obtained Marks, Percentage of Marks will remain invisible in application form,” the NTA added.

Media reports pointed out that the decision was taken after the NTA received a few representations from the candidates of the Tamil Nadu State Board who have passed their Class X examination in 2021. Aspirants who completed their Class X from the state board were earlier in a fix as they were not given any mark sheet and they needed to fill up a mandatory column asking for their Class X marks in the JEE Main application form.