Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, December 22 launched the Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram (MaNaM), an initiative of the state government, for providing psychological support for the mental health of the medical college students.

He also flagged off 75 upgraded ambulances of the GVK EMRI 108 ambulance service, equipped with modern life-saving equipment, at an estimated cost of Rs 22.84 crore, as stated in a report by PTI. He also inaugurated an intermediate care centre for inmates of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in the state.

The centre, with 14 rooms, was established at a cost of Rs 2.36 crore. The Half Way Home, already functioning at the IMH to accommodate the patients who have recovered but were not accepted by their families, was upgraded.

How will students be helped?

"The MaNaM aims to prevent suicides and suicidal tendencies among the students and also to tackle their mental health issues in all the 36 government medical colleges across the state," said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Under this programme, peer counsellors would be roped in to identify students with mental distress and they would be offered psychological support.

A team comprising a professor and 10 students would be established in each college for the purpose, Subramanian said. "Initially, MaNaM will be implemented in all the medical colleges and gradually expanded to the arts and science colleges," Subramanian added.

MaNaM helpline number is 14416. Efforts to upgrade the IMH to a premier Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences were on. The Chief Minister unveiled a three-dimensional view of the proposed new building.