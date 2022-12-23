The Taliban government's higher education minister broke his silence on Thursday, December 22, over his decision to ban women from universities. Explaining this, the minister, Nida Mohammad Nadim said he issued the decree earlier this week to avoid the mixing of genders in universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam, as stated in a report by PTI.

Although not anyone from the government side spoke about this move, the spokesman for the ministry of higher education, Ziaullah Hashmi, said in a tweet on Thursday that a news conference would be held this week to explain the move.

Women being banned

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since they seized power in August 2021. Additionally, girls have been banned from middle school and high school, and women have been barred from most fields of employment and ordered to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Adding to this, women are also banned from parks and gyms.

Following this move, those who condemned this, Turkey and Saudi Arabia are the latest to the list. Condemning this move, nearly two dozen women staged a protest in the streets of Kabul on Thursday, December 22. They chanted in Dari for freedom and equality. "All or none. Don't be afraid. We are together," they chanted, as stated in a report by PTI.

Condemnations

Condemning this recent move by the Taliban government, here is what Turkey and Saudi Arabia said. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday the ban was neither Islamic nor humane. Speaking at a joint news conference with his Yemeni counterpart, Cavusoglu called on the Taliban to reverse their decision.



"What harm is there in women's education? What harm does it do to Afghanistan?" Cavusoglu said. "Is there an Islamic explanation? On the contrary, our religion, Islam, is not against education, it encourages education and science," he added.

The foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia expressed astonishment and regret at Afghan women being denied a university education. In a statement late Wednesday, the ministry said the decision was astonishing in all Islamic countries. Additionally, Qatar also condemned the decision.

Cricketers' support

Even Afghanistan's very own cricketers have condemned the university ban. Player Rahmanullah Garbaz said in a tweet that every day of education wasted was a day wasted in the country's future.

Another cricketer, Rashid Khan, tweeted that women are the foundation of society. A society that leaves its children in the hands of ignorant and illiterate women cannot expect its members to serve and work hard, he wrote.

Also, local media reported that male students walked out in solidarity and refused to sit exams until women's university access was reinstated, as stated in a report by PTI.