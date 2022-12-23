As part of intensifying their protests, students of KR Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts at Thekkumthala near Kottayam, Kerala will stage a hunger strike on Christmas, December 25.

According to the members of the students council, the decision was taken in view of the inordinate delay on the part of the government in resolving the issues raised by students, including caste discrimination at the institute, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. The students said the hunger strike on Christmas day will continue as a relay hunger strike if the issues are not addressed.

The students began the strike on December 5, raising various issues including caste discrimination by the institute's Director Shankar Mohan and violation of reservation guidelines during students' admission in the 2022-23 academic year. Despite submitting evidence and narrating their ordeal, justice is still far away, the students said.

"No information is available regarding a commission of inquiry constituted by the state government. If the government continues to turn a blind eye towards our plight, we will be forced to go on a hunger strike on Christmas day," said Sreedev Suprakash, Chairman of the students council. He said the hunger strike will continue until the institute's director is removed from the position, as per the TNIE report.

Protests gain support

Meanwhile, the protest continued to garner support from different quarters with more organisations and political parties, including the Congress, Students' Federation of India, All India Youth Federation and various Dalit organisations such as the Dalit Samudaya Munnani coming out in support of the students. Activists of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) also took out separate marches seeking immediate action against Mohan. Meanwhile, official sources said the three-member committee constituted by the state government is yet to complete the probe into the issues concerning the institute.