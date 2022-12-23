JEE Advanced aspirants here is the exam date. The exam is on June 4, 2023. The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the exam date was announced by IIT Guwahati on Friday, December 23, as stated in a report by PTI.

The IIT institute will be conducting the examination for 2023 and the exam consists of two papers of three-hour duration each. According to IIT officials, it is compulsory for candidates to appear in both papers. Giving more details, a senior IIT Guwahati official said, "The JEE-Advanced 2023 will be conducted by the seven zonal coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023)."

"The performance of a candidate in JEE(Advanced) 2023 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and the Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level), mentioned in clause 2, in all the IITs in the academic year 2023-24," official added.

Further, the official said, "The decisions of JAB 2023 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2023 and admissions to IITs in the academic year 2023-24." To appear for JEE-Advanced, candidates have to clear the JEE Main exam which is conducted for admissions to engineering colleges across the country, as stated in a report by PTI.