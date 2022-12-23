The last round of undergraduate admissions seat allocation is here. The Delhi University has allocated 3,500 seats to students in the last round of admissions in UG courses. And about 6,000 seats are still vacant across colleges, officials said on Friday, December 23.

Additionally, as many as 64,000 of the 70,000 UG seats have been filled, they added. The admission process is in the last leg and the university announced that the admission process for UG and PG programme for the 2022-23 academic sesioon will conclude on December 31, as stated in a report by PTI.

On Thursday, the allocated list was out and students have time till Friday to accept the allocated seat. A senior official said all the 70,000 seats across colleges will not be filled this academic year.

In this regard, Dean of Admissioin of DU Haneet Gandhi said, "In the last spot admission round, the university has allocated around 3,500. We will conclude the admission process for the academic session by December 31." When asked if there are any more rounds of admissions, Gandhi said, "No, this is the last round for admission into undergraduate programmes."

Even if 3,500 candidates accept the allocated seats, as many as 2,500 seats across the colleges will remain vacant. The university's admission process is conducted in three phases: application process, preference filling and seat allotment-cum-admission. And this year for admissions, the Common University Entrance Test process was followed inplace of class XII marks.