Students at an exam centre | Image for representational purpose only | (Pic: Express)

The results for the Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2022 have been released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. Candidates can now login to the official website and check their scores.

The official CAT 2022 scorecards can also be downloaded from iimcat.ac.in. The login ID and password were allotted to students at the time of registering for the CAT 2022. The scores of this test are used for admissions into MBA and PGDM programmes in IIMs, IITs and other institutes.

This year, the CAT was conducted by IIM Bangalore on November 27. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was conducted in three shifts across 293 centres in 154 cities across the country.

Candidates can follow these steps to download their CAT scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: The link for the IIM CAT result 2022 should be live on the homepage. Click on the link

Step 3: Login with your credentials

Step 4: Your scorecard should be displayed on screen

Step 5: Check all details thoroughly

Step 6: Download the scorecard