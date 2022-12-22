Just when the world is settling with the aftermath of COVID-19, a new variant of this dangerous virus rose in China. And now it's India's time to take precautions to avoid the effects of the new variant. In this regard, the Centre has been keeping an eye on the COVID condition and Delhi-NCR on December 22 issued circulars to safeguard schoolchildren and residents.

Sharing views in this context, the principal at Indraprastha Global School in Noida Nikita Tomar Mann told IANS that "With effect from Monday (December 26), wearing of masks will be mandated for the staff and students, as advised by the government authorities. Mass gatherings of students will be avoided and we are suspending school/class assembly for the time being."

Sharing the advice given to the teachers and students, she said, "Any student or teacher suffering from cold, cough and fever will report to school only when certified fit to resume duties/attend school by the doctor. Teachers have been advised to be prepared and keep their devices, software etc. ready for online teaching, if needed." Further she stressed that while it is important to be prepared and cautious, "it is imperative that we do not generate fear and panic."

Having said that, societies in the NCR area have re-issued guidelines for residents, enforcing masks while roaming within the premises, as a precautionary measure. Sharing views, the Principal of Fr. Agnel School in Greater Noida, Sr. Pramila Judith Vas said that the pandemic changed the education landscape dramatically, and they will re-emerge strongly again from this new threat. "Let not the virus overpower us but create in us an optimistic, hopeful spirit to rise above and unlock the inner potential to move ahead confidently," Vas added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 185 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, December 22, in the last 24 hours, as stated in a report by IANS.