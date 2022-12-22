Jamia Millia Islamia is yet to decide on implementing the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) process for admissions to all undergraduate courses from the next academic session in January, 2023. This was informed by a senior official of the university on Thursday, December 22.

Further, a committee has been formed by the varsity to decide on the possibility of adopting the CUET, which was introduced earlier this year, for all courses. Also, this year, in the CUET process the university took admission of students into 10 courses, as stated in a report by PTI.

The Registrar of JMI Nazim Husain Al-Jafri said, "We have formed a committee to look into the implementation of CUET. The committee is looking into the matter. The committee is expected to submit a report in this regard soon."

Following this, the report submitted by the committee will be presented during a meeting of the Academic Council in January and thereafter the Executive Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the university will take up the matter. "The academic council will discuss the matter during a meeting in January. Then after that EC will discuss the matter," Jafri added.

The 10 courses for which admissions were taken following CUET process are: BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Economics, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), and BSc (Hons) Physics.