The nation-wide cervical cancer immunisation drive for girls aged between nine to 14 years will be carried out primarily through schools. The centre, in a letter, has urged states and Union Territories to organise Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination centres in schools for vaccination.

In a press release dated December 22, it has been pointed out that cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women and India contributes to the largest proportion of global cervical cancer burden. Most cervical cancers are associated with the HPV and the HPV vaccine can prevent most cases of cervical cancer if the vaccine is given before girls or women are exposed to the virus, it stated.



The National Technical Advisory Group for Immunization (NTAGI) has recommended introduction of HPV Vaccine in the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) with a one-time catch-up for nine to 14 year-old adolescent girls followed by routine introduction at nine years.

The vaccination would be provided primarily through schools (grade based approach: Classes V to X) as school enrolment of girls is high, the press release added. In order to reach those girls who are unable to attend school on the campaign day, the vaccination would be provided at a health facility while for out-of-school girls, the campaign would be conducted through community outreach and mobile teams based on age. For registration, recording and reporting of vaccination numbers, the U-WIN App would be used.