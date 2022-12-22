Chartered Accountant (CA) intermediate and final exam results will be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) between January 10 and 15. This announcement was made by Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal via Twitter on December 21, Wednesday.

His tweet read, "As I am flooded with enquiries of CA Results date though the exam committee still has not decided the dates, but with my experience, it should be between 10th to 15th Jan for CA Inter and Final ." Although this is not official information, students are directed to wait for the result time and date. After the results are out, candidates can check their results on icai.org or icaiexam.icai. org.

Following this, the candidates can download their results by logging in with their registration number and PIN number on the official website. Also, the institute may also make arrangements for candidates to get their results via SMS or email, as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times.

The intermediate and final exams were conducted in the month of November. The CA final examinations were held from November 1 to November 16, 2022; intermediate exams were held from November 2 to 17 in offline mode.