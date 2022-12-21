Students protesting for an extra attempt to clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE) were detained by the police in the wee hours of Wednesday, December 21

The students were detained from Old Rajendra Nagar Area where they were conducting a protest and a candle light march. The students are demanding an extra attempt to clear the UPSC CSE stating that COVID-19 hampered their preparation since 2020.

A protestor, who introduced herself as Garima, told ANI that Staff Selection Commission (GD) and Agniveer aspirants were provided extra attempts to clear the exams, considering the pandemic. "If the government can allow extra attempts to SSC (GD) and Agniveer aspirants, why can't it make a similar provision for us? We are protesting peacefully," she said.

Another protestor, Rashi, demanded two extra attempts and a relaxation of two years in the age limit. "We want a relaxation of two years and two extra attempts. Didn't COVID-19 affect the UPSC aspirants? If the government can try to lift MSME and waive off loans, why can't it provide some relaxation to us? It's not just corpses, but also our dreams that were burnt to ashes during the pandemic," she told ANI.