The All India Students Union (AISU) sent a representation to the Ministry of Education addressed to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to reschedule the JEE Main 2023 exam. The letter, submitted on Tuesday, December 20, also asks for the removal of the 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

The first session of the JEE Main 2023 exam is scheduled to be held between January 24-31, 2023. The students have stated in the letter that since the JEE Counselling lasted till the end of October this year, they do not have enough time to study for the January exam. They also complain that the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body which conducts the exam, released the exam circular too late, when only a month is left for it.

The JEE aspirants also state that the Bihar Board exams and the CBSE practical exams are scheduled to be held from February 1 and this will make it more difficult for the students to manage their studies. Thus, the students demand that the first session be rescheduled to April.

"Considering JEE Main 2023 Session-I in last week of Jan 2023, JEE Advanced 2023 would most probably be conducted in May 2023. But if NTA accepts the aspirants' demand and reschedules the Session-I to April 2023, JEE Advanced 2023 could be conducted in June 2023. So there's a difference of just one month between the decision of the NTA and students' demand," the letter reads.

The students additionally pointed out that the 75 per cent eligibility criteria reintroduced this year for the examinees deprived many from writing JEE Main next year, as many students have scored below it. The students demand that the criteria be scrapped.