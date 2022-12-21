A PhD programme in Data Sciences for Global Health will be introduced by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani), in collaboration with the One Health Trust (OHT).

The programme will be a full-time interdisciplinary degree that will provide students with advanced education in global health and expertise in statistical and qualitative skills, according to a report by TNIE. The programme will train graduates on current global health issues and cutting-edge research methodology, with rigorous fieldwork and data analysis.

For students who wish to pursue a career in Data Science and the public health and biomedical sectors, this programme presents an ideal opportunity. In fact, it is also open to those professionals who are already employed in government, non-profit or for-profit organisations under these sectors.

According to the report by TNIE, the faculty at BITS Pilani and OHT have vast research experience in fields such as communicable disease dynamics, antimicrobial resistance, vaccines and immunisation, environmental health, gender equity, livelihoods, health and development, and health systems and economics.

Applications for this programme must be submitted by March 31, 2023 and the first cohort will begin coursework in July 2023. Students will take courses and conduct research at BITS Pilani and at the One Health Trust branch, set to open at the Nimai Valley Centre in January 2024.