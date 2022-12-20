Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, December 20, announced the timing for all schools in the state will change from tomorrow, December 21 till January 21. The decision was taken given the foggy weather.

According to Mann, all schools open at 10 am. "In view of the safety of school students and teachers because of dense fog in the state, the timing of government, aided, recognised and private schools will be 10 am from 21-12-2022 to 21-01-2023," the Chief Minister said in a tweet, as per a report by PTI.

"The closing time of the schools will remain the same," he added. At present, the Primary schools start at 9 am and close at 3 pm, while the Middle, High and Secondary schools close at 3:20 pm. This timing has continued since November 1, as the Punjab government changed it due to the changing weather.

Dense fog is being witnessed in most parts of Punjab in recent times. Traffic has been affected due to it. A couple of days ago, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a dense fog warning across North India, including Punjab. The temperature has also been reported to be below normal limits.