Inspired by the box-office hit Avatar: The Way of Water, students from Puducherry's Seliamedu Government Higher Secondary School have created figurines of the lead characters from the movie.

According to a report by ANI, Santosh and Navaneethakrishnan, the two students from the school, created the figurines as a way of welcoming the Zoe Saldana-starrer film in India.

The film, directed by James Cameron, was released in India on December 16. The students took a week to create the impressive figurines from natural waste materials such as coconut shells, Mandara leaves and palm leaves, which are readily available. They centered these creations around the characters of Neytiri, Jake Sully and the Great Leonopteryx from the sci-fi film.

However, this is not the first time the students have created a sculpture from waste! According to ANI, they have already made a sculpture of Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Puducherry since February 18, 2021. This sculpture also received appreciation, reported ANI.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Avatar: The Way of Water has opened to record numbers of over Rs 41 crore across India. According to ANI, these are the second-highest numbers among all Hollywood films released in India on their first day.

The film's Rs 41-crore opening puts it above films like Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It only trails the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.