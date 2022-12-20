A demonstration was staged by students in front of the administrative office of Mangalore University, Karnataka. The students were protesting against the delay in the declaration of their undergraduate and postgraduate degree results.



The protesters said they could not apply for scholarships owing to the delay in the announcement of results. Some of them also tried to barge into the hall where a syndicate meeting was going on, but the police intervened and prevented their entrance, resulting in a verbal altercation between the students and the police personnel, as per a report by PTI.

The protests were led by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unit of the varsity. Speaking during the protest, ABVP-Mangaluru division Convenor Harshith Koyla said the university is allegedly causing hardships for both UG and PG students as their mark sheets were not being provided on time.

"Students who joined the university after the implementation of the National Educational Policy (NEP) have not been given the first year's results, though they are in the second year now. Certainly, the results should be announced by January 25, 2023," he added, as per PTI.

However, the students called off the protest after being assured by the registrar of evaluation PL Dharma that all the results would be out before January 25. It may be noted that the delay in the publication of results has plagued students all over Karnataka. A state-wide protest by All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) was organised in this regard on December 9.