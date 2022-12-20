The students are protesting against the delay of conduct of exams at the university |Image for representation purpose only | Pic: EdexLive

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University on Monday, December 18, raising several issues. During the protest, the ABVP members also vandalised the Vice-Chancellor's chambers on campus.

Among the issues raised by the RSS-backed student group was the delay in the conduct of examinations and the release of results by the Medical Science University in MP. The group had warned the university of taking action in these matters in the past as well, reported ANI.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashok Khandelwal told ANI, "Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad demonstrated inside Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University regarding various demands of the students. Demonstrations were held in the past as well." He added that ABVP also vandalised the chamber of the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

"Today the police had to be called during the protest and if the students give their memorandum, then we can solve their demands," the VC stated. ASP Sanjay Aggarwal told ANI, "Students had come here to protest, if the university management comes with a report, then we will take action after checking the CCTV."