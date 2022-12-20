The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has constituted a committee for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) students cell on campus.

According to a statement issued by the institute, the cell was constituted in order to "address a variety of challenges" faced by PwD students on campus. The seven-member committee consists of four faculty members and three students, with Prof Swati Pal of the Industrial Design Centre (IDC) acting as the convenor. While the term for student members is one year, members of the faculty will hold their posts on the committee for three years. The statement adds that the terms may be extended as required.

Referring in detail to the roles and responsibilities of the committee, the institute states that the cell would be to create support systems for PwD students and form systems of mentorships and other forms of assistance. The statement also mentions the creation of a website in order to guide PwD students.

The cell is also expected to develop a policy for grievance redressal of issues pertaining to PwD students in a timely manner. The cell is also required to create guidance policies for the staff and students at IIT Bombay based on the existing laws in India. These policies must address the specifics of evaluation of PwD students, and are to be approved by the Director of the institute.

The cell is also expected to guide the institute through its various policies and provisions with reference to their impact on PwD students. This includes auditing existing policies in this context and lending advice on support facilities such as transport.

Awareness sessions and orientation programmes for students are to be conducted by the cell, including online sessions prior to students arriving physically on campus after their admission.

In a statement, the Ambedkar Phule Periyar Study Circle (APPSC) at IIT Bombay said that the cell was set up "after months of sustained efforts by many students." They also mentioned the need to ensure 5% reservation for PwD amongst both students and the faculty.