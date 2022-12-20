A 22-year-old student reportedly drowned in the swimming pool on the Calicut University campus on Monday, December 19. The deceased — Shehan P from Edavanna, Kerala — was a second-semester student of Integrated MA Development Studies at the varsity.

According to a report by TNIE, the Thenhipalam police have launched an investigation into the incident. “A group of students, who stay in a hostel on the campus, entered the swimming pool compound early morning. As per our preliminary investigation, Shehan drowned in the pool. Though the students who were with Shehan rushed him to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, the doctors could not save his life. He died within 10 minutes of reaching the hospital,” said Sreejith N, Thenhipalam sub-inspector, who is investigating the case.

The students entered the swimming pool compound without the permission of university authorities. A police officer told TNIE the students might have scaled the wall to enter the pool compound. Sources told TNIE the students struggled to take Shehan to the hospital as the entry and exit gates of the swimming pool compound were closed at that time.

“The students who took Shehan to the hospital are yet to recover from the shock. However, their statements will be collected soon as part of the probe. The police will also talk to the doctor who conducted the post-mortem examination,” the officer said.

Calicut University authorities condoled the death of the student. Varsity authorities, including Pro-Vice Chancellor M Nazar and Registar EK Satheesh, conveyed condolences directly to Shehan’s relatives after meeting them. Vice-Chancellor MK Jayaraj said the university will conduct an internal investigation into the incident.