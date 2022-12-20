Students at Allahabad University launched an agitation against the fee hike that was announced this year. The protests occurred yesterday, December 19.

According to a report by ANI, these protests turned violent as the students set bikes on fire and damaged a car. Reports also suggest that the violence erupted after students were stopped by the security guards at the gate.

Commenting on the incident, Commissioners of Police (CP) said, "As per an ex-student, there was an altercation between students and security guards at University. On the basis of this info, the case is being registered. Video footage is being analysed for probe and action. Two motorcycles were torched in the incident. Students are taken into confidence."

ANI reported that according to Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kuma, the situation in the university is completely under control. CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot with the police monitoring the situation. Kuma further said that talks are going on between the police administration and students.

Releasing an official statement on the incident, the Allahabad University administration announced that the varsity will remain closed today, December 20, in wake of Monday's incident. The statement said that it was "unknown elements" who "broke open the locks of the university," leading to an altercation between them and the guards.

This year, Allahabad University saw a massive fee hike, where fees for undergraduate courses were hiked from Rs 975 to Rs 3900, while fees for postgraduation courses were hiked from Rs 1375 to Rs 4651. For hostel accommodation, the fees was hiked from Rs 15,000 to Rs 45,000.

Students had been on hunger strike for more than two months since the hike was announced. They carried out protest marches inside the campus and also demanded the removal of the "illegally appointed" vice-chancellor. However, their protests have yielded no action from the administration so far.