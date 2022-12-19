The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced the schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2023. The exams, for both first and second-year students, will be conducted in the month of March-April, next year

According to the timetable, the first-year exams will be held from March 15 till April 3, while the second-year exams will take place between March 16 and April 4. Students will get three hours for each paper, and the exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon.

"The above dates are applicable to Intermediate Vocational Course Examinations also. However, the vocational courses Time-Table will be issued separately," the schedule states. The timetable also mentions the dates for the Ethics and Human values and Environmental Education Examinations. The former is scheduled for March 4, while the latter will be held on March 6. Both will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the practical exams, for both years, and for both general and vocational courses, will take place from February 15 to March 3 in two sessions. The morning session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session is scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm. It may be noted that these exams will be conducted on Sundays also.