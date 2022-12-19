The Tamil Nadu School Education Department will hire IT companies to help set up high-tech labs in Classes VI to VIII.

According to a report by IANS, high-tech labs are currently a feature at government high schools and higher secondary schools. Now, the state school education department will direct the IT companies to procure computer systems for the projects. Extensive training will later be provided to five selected teachers from each school for properly handling these high-tech laboratories.

Sources in the state school education department told IANS that each high-tech lab would be provided with 10 computer systems, a projector with a mounting kit, web cameras and LAN connectivities with a hard disk capacity of 1 TB annually. High-tech printers, headphones and CCTV cameras will also be installed.

The computer firm will provide UPS and generators will also be kept available for uninterrupted power supply. The operating system will be open software and Linux will be provided. The IT firm will maintain each laboratory for five years and the company will also replace the worn-out equipment. Service engineers will be appointed by the IT companies in each district to monitor the functioning of the labs and uninterrupted internet connectivity will be provided to all the systems.