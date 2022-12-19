A first-year Pre-University College (PUC) student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Telangana allegedly died by suicide on the hostel premises.

The deceased was identified as Bhanu Prasad, a native of Ranga Reddy district studying in PUC first year at IIIT Basara (RGUKT). According to a report by ANI, the police on Sunday, December 18 also recovered a suicide note from the hostel.

In the letter, the student talks about problems with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). OCD is a psychological disorder where a person faces unwanted thoughts and fears (obsession) leading to repetitive behaviours (compulsions). Prasad also adds that the university had provided him with the necessary counselling.

"A student named Bhanu Prasad died by suicide yesterday night in IIIT-Basara. The student is alleged to have psychological problems. A few days ago, the college management had counseled him at least two times as he was mentally disturbed. But he committed suicide yesterday night. He wrote a suicide note stating that he has OCD problems," Superintendent of Nirmal Police (SP) Challa Praveen Kumar told ANI on Monday, December 19. He added that the situation at the university is "now under control", and that an investigation into the matter is currently underway.

If you, or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a mental health expert. Do remember you are not alone.

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050

AASARA: 9820466726