Students of KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts (KRNNIVSA), at Thekkumthala, in Kottayam, Kerala have been protesting for 15 days demanding resignation of Shankar Mohan, Director of the institute, for alleged caste discrimination and various other charges. Students informed that they testified before an enquiry committee that was appointed by the Higher Education Department.

Students also received support and solidarity from several other student associations in educational institutions across the country and from celebrities as well. "The Director has gone completely against the reservation norms of the country. He has discriminated against students and even staff on the bases of caste by forcing sanitation workers to work inside his house," said Sreedev Suprakash, Chairman of the students' council.

Alleged caste discrimination

In a statement dated December 5, 2022, the student council stated, "The heinous discriminatory actions by Shankar Mohan, Director of KRNNIVSA, against students and staff on the basis of caste is inhumane and cruel. It is quite ironic that the institute is named after Dr KR Narayan, India's former President from Dalit community...Shankar Mohan continuing in his post would demean the integrity of the institution and will be an insult to the students."

They wrote a letter today, December 19, to the state government and Kerala State Chalachitra Academy criticising the decision to invite actor Adoor Gopalakrishnan to the inaugural function of the Happiness International Film Festival which will be organised by the Film Academy at Taliparamba from December 19 to 21. "He has publicly defended Shankar Mohan, who has committed so many injustices, and is coming to the function...when the student strike continues despite clear evidence and open statement," the letter stated.

In fact, Jeo Baby, a film director who works in the Malayalam film industry, announced in a Facebook post yesterday, December 18 that he would be withdrawing from the aforementioned film festival in which his movie Freedom Fight was selected. "Adoor Gopalkrishnan who is facing so many allegations, is becoming the inaugurator of the mela. He is destroying the future of children by ruling the KR Narayanan Film Institute. Strongly oppose this decision of the government/film academy."

Protests at IFFK

The students' protest also reached the International Film Festival of Kerala on December 12 with many artists and celebrities like Jeo Baby, Kamal, Pratap Joseph, Sheetal Shyam among others, joining them, the students said. However, they informed that the institute cancelled the accommodation of many students, in retaliation to the protest. "The students were left stranded till 11.00 pm in Thiruvananthapuram without being informed about any such actions," their statement said.

Sreedev informed EdexLive that as no decision has been agreed upon yet, the students will continue to protest until the Director hands over his resignation.