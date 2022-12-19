Class X and XII students of Madhya Pradesh, who score more than 75% marks in their Board exams, will be awarded scholarships and other financial benefits by the state government.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, made the announcement on Sunday, December 18. According to a report by ANI, the CM said that the state government will bear the fees of these students, who gain admission into medical, engineering and law colleges, as well as national institutes like IITs. Chouhan added that the government has already provided laptops to those students who scored more than 75% in their Class XII Board exams.

The announcement comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission into engineering courses in IITs, NITs and other institutes, announced that the eligibility criterion for admission through JEE is scoring 75% in the Class XII exam. This cut off percentile is at 65% for students from SC and ST categories. The JEE Main exam for 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in January.

Other schemes from MP

Chouhan also announced on Sunday that the state will develop playgrounds in 110 villages, according to the ANI report. The CM added that the state government has "launched" 10 lakh new government jobs, and that the posts are currently being filled.