The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council’s (KCBC) Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance has taken exception to the state government’s decision to conduct National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) camps during Christmas holidays.

The Catholic Church along with various Christian communities and organisations have been protesting against the tendency of various government departments to organise official activities, work or training programmes on days that are very important for Christians, reported TNIE.

“Despite the assurance from the government that it will take into consideration the demands of the Christian community, various government departments are doing just the opposite. As per the order issued by the education department, it has proposed to start this year’s NCC camp on December 23 and the NSS camp on December 24. The Kerala government has placed an option to start the NSS camp on December 26. This has led to further confusion,” KCBC Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance told TNIE.

“Although it is clear that many Christian students need to attend the camps, the decision to hold them on these days that include Christmas is quite objectionable,” said the secretary of the commission.

Christian groups have also, in the past, protested against the BJP-led central government's decision to observe December 25, which is Christmas, as Good Governance Day to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.