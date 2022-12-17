All government schools in Andhra Pradesh have been directed by the state government to introduce a two-semester system for Class I and IX from the next academic year and for Class X from the academic year 2024-25.

According to a report by TNIE, the new system is part of the steps being taken by the state government for the effective implementation of the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 and reforms in school education in a big way, read the government order issued by Commissioner of School Education S Suresh on Saturday, December 17.

"Therefore, all the Regional Joint Directors of School Education, District Educational Officers, Additional Project Coordinators of Samagra Shiksha and Principals of District Institutes of Educational and Training (DIETs) in the State are informed that the state will follow the two-semester system from class I to IX from the academic year 2023-24 and from 2024-25 in respect of Class X," the government order stated. It added that the semester system will be "beneficial" to both students and teachers while learning becomes more meaningful.

However, officials of the state School Education department told TNIE that only textbooks will be based on the semester system. The examination format and other procedures will be the same as before. As the academic authority, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is revising syllabi and textbooks in a phased manner. It has conducted a detailed study about the curriculum, syllabus, and textbooks of NCERT, and other state boards in the country as well as abroad.

The SCERT developed textbooks for Classes I to V in bilingual format with Trimester System and Class VI textbooks with a Two-Semester System' from the academic year 2020-2021. Class VII and Class VIII textbooks were developed in Two-Semester System from the academic year 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively.

TNIE reported that according to the orders of Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, the School Education department has sought inputs and feedback from various stakeholders and has conducted impact studies on new textbooks. It has concluded that following a uniform pattern in term-based syllabi and textbooks instead of multiple patterns as the semester system will be helpful to both students and teachers and learning become more meaningful.

Therefore, all Regional Joint Directors of School Education, District Educational Officers, Additional Project Coordinators of Samagra Shiksha and principals of DIETS in the State were instructed to follow the two-semester system from Class I to IX from the academic year 2023-24 and the same system for Class X from 2024-25.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of SCERT Pratap Reddy said, "We are going to publish the textbooks from the coming academic year in the two-semester system instead of two different 'Trimester System'. The examination format will be in the summative and formative system only and no procedure except textbooks will be changed," he added.

Reacting to the decision, AP Private Schools Association State President, Chandrasekhar Rao told TNIE, "The decisions of the state education department are a bit confusing. The SCERT's role is not understood if the government transforms the state education system into CBSE. There is no clarity regarding the state private education system in which above 40% of students are studying. There is also no clarity around the examination system."