Condemning the fee hike in government engineering colleges, the Karnataka state unit of All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) is staging protests in Karnataka. Giving more details, State Secretary Ajay Kamath said the state government has increased the fees this year again by Rs 5,000.

In the document shared by Ajay Kamath with EdexLive, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) 2022-23 fee structure for Engineering and Architecture courses in government colleges looks like this:

SNQ category: Rs 21,700/-

SC/ST (Income up to Rs 2.50 lakh): Rs 500/-

SC/ST (Income up to Rs.10.00 Lakhs): 21,700/-

CAT-1 Income below Rs 2.5 lakh: Rs 21,700/-

The document went on to highlight that as against the fee structure of 2021-22, Rs 18,220, Rs 500, Rs 18,220 and Rs 18,220, respective hikes have been made.

Further, the association claims, "Last year, the government had increased the fees by Rs 10,000! So, in two years, the fee has been increased by Rs 15,000!" Additionally, it stressed that this year, the fees was increased without any prior notice which left students in shock when they were asked to pay the fees.

Referring to the struggle of the students, Kamath, in the press release, pointed out, "On one hand, students are reeling under unprecedented economic crisis, on the other hand, the government is constantly either increasing the fees or reducing scholarship amount." This has resulted in a gradual decrease in students opting for higher education, he stressed.

Listing out its demands, the organisation seeks the state government to "immediately withdraw fees hike and revoke its policy of increasing fees every academic year", the press note stated.

When EdexLive spoke to Office Secretary of AIDSO Sithara HM, she informed, "From tomorrow, we are going to stage protests in different districts. And on December 22, the protest will be held at Bengaluru." The location is yet to be finalised, she added.