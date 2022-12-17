Animal Feeding Spots to be set up at JMI to provide fresh food to cats and dogs on campus | Representative Image | Pic: Express

Fresh and nutritious food is to be served to animals at designated spots inside the Jamia Millia Islamia university campus.

In a notification, the varsity has asked contractors of canteens and refreshment kiosks on campus to set up 'Animal Feeding Spots' in their vicinity to provide food to animals daily. According to a report by PTI, officials at the university said that it is the need of the hour for canteens and kiosks to play an "active role" in caring for animals on campus.

"Keeping this in view, dedicated 'Animal Feed Spots' have been marked near the canteens and refreshment kiosks. All the contractors of these canteens and kiosks are, hereby, directed to serve fresh and nutritious food at the 'Animal Feed Spot' on a daily basis including holidays to these animals," the notice read.

A Jamia official told PTI the initiative was taken by Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar. "The university campus is the habitat of many domesticated animals such as dogs and cats. This move will ensure that the animals receive food on a daily basis," the official said.