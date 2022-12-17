The special spot admission round will begin tomorrow, December 18 at the University of Delhi (DU). Candidates who have applied to the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 and are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round, can participate in it. On December 18, 5 pm, the vacant seats for the special spot allocation round will be declared.

The spot admission round one application will be open for the candidates from December 19 at 10 am to December 20 at 11.59 pm. The declaration of the list will be on December 22, 10 am and the students can accept the seats allocated to them from December 22, 10 am. The window for the students to accept the seat allocation is till December 23, 4.59 pm. The allocated seats in the special spot admission round are final and the candidates will not have the option to upgrade or withdraw their application during this round.

The candidates can opt for the social admission round through the dashboard to be considered for the special spot admission round and based on the availability of seats the candidates will be able to choose all the programmes in the shortlisted colleges. The allocation will be based on the vacancy of seats, programme specific merit and order of preference+college and category.



The students who applied for spot admission should compulsorily take admission to the allocated seat or else the candidate’s eligibility for admission to Delhi University.