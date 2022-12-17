The deadline for submitting the application form for the National Institute of Design’s Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2023 has been extended from December 16 to December 22. Candidates who are interested in applying can apply through the official website — admissions.nid.edu.

The preliminary round for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) is scheduled for January 8, 2023 and the admit cards will be provided to the applicants on January 2, 2023. The last date for online submission of applications with late fees is December 25 and the window to edit the details of the application form, if necessary, is from December 25 to December 27.

Here’s how interested candidates can apply for the DAT examination:

1. Visit the official website of the National Institute of Design: admissions.nid.edu

2. Sign up on the home page and fill out the necessary details

3. You will receive an OTP with which you can log in to the page with the online application form

4. Fill out the application form available for the DAT 2023 examination

5. Upload all necessary documents such as photograph, signature, caste/PwD certificate, passport and so on

6. Pay the application fees

7. Submit and take a printout for future references

The Design Aptitude Test (DAT) is one of the most important design entrance exams. The test contains different types of drawing, sketching and model making questions that test the design and creative ability of candidates.

Applications for the academic year 2023-24 are open to candidates who have passed or will appear for higher secondary (X and XII) qualifying examinations in the academic year 2022–23 in any stream (Science, Arts, Commerce, Humanities and so on) from any recognised board of education such as CBSE, IB, ICSE or equivalent, for undergraduate programmes and for postgraduate (PG) progammes, bachelor degree of minimum four-year duration in any specialisation, after Class XII or equivalent to Class XII from any university or institute recognised by law in India.