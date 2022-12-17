The Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule was released by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), in the state. Candidates can access the schedules for the mop-up round and stray round on BFUHS' official website — neetug.bfuhscounseling.com.

According to the schedule released on the website, today, December 17 is the last date to update the choices and the seat allotment process and the provisional list will be done on December 18. The date for reporting to the college is from December 19 to December 20, 2022, by 5 pm. The notice by the university also mentioned that all colleges will remain open on all gazetted holidays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The university also stated that the vacancy position will be displayed till December 20, until midnight and the receipt of online admission application forms is from December 19 to December 21, 2022. The counselling process will commence on December 21 at 3 pm.

Here’s how candidates can check the revised schedule:

1. Visit the official website of BFUHS — neetug.bfuhscounseling.com

2. Click the link available on the homepage for the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling 2022

3. A PDF with revised schedule dates will appear on the screen

4. The PDF can be downloaded and a hard copy can be saved for future references