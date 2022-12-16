Following allegations that the headmaster of a school in Mandya, Karnataka, misbehaved and sexually assaulted young students, he was attacked with sticks by a few female students. The suspect has been identified as Chinmayananda, who is also in charge of a girl's hostel in the Mandyan village of Katteri in the Srirangapatna taluk.

The allegations against Chinmayananda, the headmaster, according to the female students, surfaced after one of the residents of their hostel spoke openly about her terrifying experience with the accused, as reported by The New Indian Express.

This enraged the girls living in the hostel, who grabbed sticks, stormed into the principal's office and beat him. On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral.

The female students alerted the local police, who came to the scene and took the accused into custody with the aid of the warden. According to the complainants, Chinmayananda had an extramarital relationship with another teacher whom he had lured. They even claimed that he had made objectionable videos of him and her to show the students.

The accused has been taken into custody and a case has been filed against him under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 ) based on a complaint made by the hostel warden, said the Srirangapatna Circle Inspector (CI) Puneeth, as reported by The New Indian Express.