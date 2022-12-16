The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the final dates of the Joint Entrance Examination Mains (JEE Mains). The announcement was made by the NTA that stated that the JEE Mains will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held in January 2023 (January 24 to 31) and the second session will be held in April 2023 (April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12). Registration for the JEE Mains 2023 will be only online and registration is open now. The deadline to register for the examination is January 12, 2023.

The details of the JEE Mains 2023 is available on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are aspiring to pursue their undergraduate programme in engineering can visit the official website.

With the announcement of the dates for the JEE Mains 2023, NTA in a statement said, “The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses in the Country.”

The NTA also added, "In the first session of JEE (Main) - 2023, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session. The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the Information Bulletin and will also be notified separately through a Public Notice.”