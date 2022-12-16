The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA (International Business) (IIFT MBA (IB)) admit card 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates who have applied for this examination can download their admit card from the official website — iift.nta.nic.in.

The admit card can be downloaded from the official website by the candidates by entering the application number and date of birth of the applicant. The IIFT MBA (IB) is a computer-based test (CBT) that is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022. The duration of the examination is two hours, from 10 am to 12 noon. The CBT will consist of questions covering quantitative analysis, reading comprehension and verbal ability, data interpretation and logical reasoning and general awareness.

Here’s how candidates can download their admit card from the official website:

1. Visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in or examinationservices.nic.in

2. On the main webpage, click the link that is available for admit card for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA (International Business) examination

3. Enter your login credentials such as your application number and date of birth and submit

4. The admit card for the IIFT MBA (IB) 2023 will appear on the screen which can be downloaded

5. Save a hard copy of the admit card. Candidates without admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall