The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) that is conducted for entrance to medical courses in India will be conducted on May 7, 2023, announced by the National Testing Agencies (NTA) today, December 16. The NTA also announced that the second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023.

"The schedule for all crucial exams has been announced this year in advance," a senior official from the NTA added, as stated in a report by PTI.

On Thursday, December 15, the National Testing Agency announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 will be conducted in two sessions with the first session scheduled for January 2023 and the second session will be conducted in April 2023.



NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised Medical/Dental/AYUSH and other Colleges/Deemed Universities/Institutes in India.



CUET (Common University Entrance Test) was introduced for the first time this year and is conducted for admission into all UG programmes in all central universities for the academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education, Government of India.