The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has been directed by the Supreme Court to ensure that no disabled candidate is prevented from sitting the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). The CLAT exam is scheduled for December 18, Sunday.

Scribes must be provided to all deserving disabled candidates, said the top court to CNLU, while hearing a plea filed by disabled rights activist Arnab Roy who challenged the need for benchmark disabilities to avail of a scribe for the CLAT exam. The petitioner called the rules "excessive and arbitrary". Among other issues with the scribe guidelines for disabled candidates, the petitioner has also highlighted the condition that the scribe should be in Class XI or lower, and should not be enrolled in any coaching centre. The petitioner argued that this rule disqualifies a large number of students studying in Class XI or X. CNLU has also not made any provisions to avail scribe facilities for those students who are unable to, or cannot afford to find one on their own.

The case of 13 visually impaired candidates was cited by the petitioner, claiming these students would not be allowed scribes under the current restrictions imposed by CNLU. He also cited the case of a person with a disability, who had "genuine trouble in writing" but did not meet the criteria for benchmark disability.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, passing its order, directed CNLU to ensure that no deserving disabled student is prevented from appearing for CLAT 2022 and that the issue will be reviewed by the court after the exam this year. The court has also asked CNLU to submit an affidavit, updating the one it submitted during the hearing of this case.