After two days, on Wednesday, December 14, the tribal welfare officials ordered an investigation into an incident at the Tribal Girl's Ashram School at Padamati Narsapuram in Julurpadu Mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana, wherein, students fell ill. This happened after they ate dinner on Monday night, December 12.

As many as 29 students reported having nausea and diarrhea and the hostel staff immediately transported them to the Primary Health Center in Julurpadu. Around 34 students fell ill on Tuesday, December 13 as well, and they were also taken to the hospital, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Even though the female students returned to the hostel after receiving medical attention at the hospital, their parents insisted that the appropriate authorities discipline the staff. Deputy Director of Tribal Welfare, R Ramadevi, after interacting with the students, said, “We have ordered an inquiry. Based on the inquiry report, we will initiate appropriate action against those who were responsible for this incident,” reported by The New Indian Express.

District Surveillance Officer K Emmanuel said, “A preliminary inquiry revealed that students were served food that was not properly cooked. We have also collected water samples and sent them to a laboratory for testing. We have also asked a food inspector to collect food samples and send them for testing.’’