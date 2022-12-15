The Government of Madhya Pradesh has decided that all 234 government schools in the Ambedkar Nagar (Mhow) block area of Indore will be named after martyrs or personalities associated with the freedom struggle of the country. The officials said that the proposal to change the names of the government schools after personalities associated with the freedom struggle of the country was approved in a meeting on Wednesday, December 15, that was chaired by the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is in charge of Indore district, as reported by PTI.

The state Culture Minister and Mhow MLA Usha Thakur had proposed this idea to rename government schools under the programmes of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the country's 75th anniversary of independence, said the state Home Minister. Through images in the schools, the life story of freedom fighters of India will also be represented. This is to show the students' struggle, sacrifice and hardships that they faced for the country during the freedom fight, as reported by PTI.

It may be noted that Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as BR Ambedkar, Former Minister of State for Law and Justice, and architect of the Indian Constitution was born on April 14, 1891, in the Kali Paltan area of Mhow military cantonment. There was a large population of tribals living in the Mhow block, as reported by PTI.