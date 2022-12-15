After the suicide of three students who were undergoing coaching in Rajasthan’s Kota district, which happened in two different incidents, the administration is now taking measures to help students. The administration has included police patrolling and has also issued helpline numbers. According to the new initiative, the city police will visit the coaching institutes and hostels and communicate with the students. Efforts will be made to solve the issues the students face, stated a report by IANS.

The Kota police have issued helpline numbers in three areas with police stations and there will be foot patrolling every evening. Against any anti-social element, action will be taken and coaching centre areas will be patrolled by Jawans of Abhya Patrol/District Special Branch/District Special Team.

The district collector Wednesday, December 14, held a meeting which was regarding the guidelines to be followed. The meeting was attended by the representatives of all hostels, administrative officers, coaching institutes including the City Superintendent of Police. Several decisions regarding the current issue were taken.

For the inspection of coaching institutes, administrative service officers have been appointed and have been asked to report every month to the district-level committee if there were any violations. The administrative service officers will also ensure the guidelines are followed in the coaching institutes, as reported by IANS.

It has been decided that not more than 100 students should be admitted in a single batch and important numbers such as helpline numbers should be written outside every coaching centre. Coaching institutes should have counsellors appointed on the basis of merit.

Other measures include organisation of sports competitions every week and information about other fields apart from medical and IT fields should be given to parents at the time of admission. The students should get a weekly holiday and compliance of not conducting exams on every second day should be compulsorily done.

In case a student is constantly absent or under stress, the coaching centre is responsible for giving this information to the nearby police station. Biometric systems should be compulsorily implemented in the coaching centres and institutes should also be held responsible for missing students, as stated in a report by IANS.