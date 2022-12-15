A school headmaster was thrashed with brooms and sticks by girl students after he allegedly harassed one of them in a hostel in Katteri village in Karnataka's Mandya district.

According to police, the accused, who was given charge of the girls' hostel, visited the facility every evening and used to harass them after calling them to his room, per the IANS report. The students have alleged that the accused headmaster used to force them to watch porn videos and touch them inappropriately. He threatened that if they revealed anything about the matter, he would ensure that the girl students would get bad character remarks on their transfer certificates. The students claimed that this had been going on for many years.

On Wednesday evening, the accused headmaster called a girl to his room in the hostel and tried to sexually harass her. When the victim screamed for help, all the girls came to her rescue, chased the accused and thrashed him with brooms and sticks. Later, they informed the police, as per the IANS report.

The villagers also gathered near the hostel and demanded legal action against the accused. Cops attached to the KRS police station rushed to the spot and took him into custody. They have lodged an FIR against him based on the girls' hostel warden's complaint.