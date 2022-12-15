The third round of postgraduate (PG) admissions at the University of Delhi was extended on Wednesday, December 14. The third-round admission list was up on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in, on December 14 as per the revised schedule and is now available on the official website. The candidates who have been selected for admission in this round can submit their applications by December 16, 11.59 pm.

The colleges and departments will verify the applications and approve the candidates for admission by December 17, 5 pm, after which, the fee payment for their round can be made online by December 18. The university may or may not announce the third round of admissions depending on the number of seats that have been allocated and the number of vacant seats.

The University of Delhi students are admitted to postgraduate courses on the basis of merit as well as the results of the entrance exams. The university has announced that, from the next academic year, the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will not be conducted anymore. The University of Delhi will be conducting CUET (Common University Entrance Test) PG for postgraduate admission as well from the next academic year for admission to PG courses.