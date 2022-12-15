Following reports of the death by suicide of three students in Rajashtan's Kota, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo moto cognisance of the matter. Notices have been sent by the NHRC to the Chief Secretary of the Rajasthan government, the Secretary of Higher Education, the Union Ministry of Education, and the Chairperson of the National Medical Commission. Reports have been sought by the NHRC on the matter from these institutions.

"The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a grave issue of human rights. Over the years, Kota has become a hub of private coaching centres for the aspirants of the National Entrance Eligibility Test (NEET). They are charging a very hefty amount. Students, from across the country, are staying in hostels/paying guest houses with a high expectation of success. This is putting them under a lot of pressure. There is a need to regulate private coaching institutes," read an official statement by the Commission.

According to a report by ANI, the rights commission also stressed the need to formulate a regulatory mechanism. "The Commission feels that there is a need to formulate a regulatory mechanism and since the regulation of higher education is of the State subject, the need for an evolving mechanism shall fall upon the State, in consultation with the Central Government," added the statement.

"The Chief Secretary of Rajasthan is expected to submit a detailed report of the incident. It must also spell out the steps taken or proposed to be taken by the State regarding the regulatory mechanism to control the private coaching institutes given a large number of reported suicides of students. In addition, it must also contain a formulation of a long-term plan to adequately address the issue of psychological and behavioural abnormality of the students undergoing coaching in different private institutes in Kota, by providing adequate counselling to them, including the parents, so that they should not feel lonely or under huge pressure of expectation of the family members and the friends, etc," noted the statement.

The NHRC went on to add, "The Secretary, Ministry of Higher Education is expected to inform about the formulation of the National Action Plan of a proportional increase of the seats in technical education as well as medical education and also to evolve the mechanism to get rid of the rat race of getting admission in the private coaching centres to achieve success in the competitive examination of JEE and NEET."

"The Chairperson, National Medical Commission is expected to inform about initiating some progressive and student-friendly mechanism to get success in NEET without being subjected to huge mental and psychological pressure, while undergoing coaching in private institutions," detailed the statement.

The development came in wake of the deaths of three students in Kota. Two of the deceased students were from Bihar and the third one was from Madhya Pradesh. "All the three students were taking coaching classes for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) - the exam for medical colleges," the statement noted.

The state administration of Rajasthan introduced certain measures after the report of the suicides. The administration has included police patrolling and has also issued helpline numbers. According to the new initiative, the city police will visit the coaching institutes and hostels and communicate with the students. Efforts will be made to solve the issues the students face, stated a report by IANS.

Helpline numbers have also been launched in police stations in three areas in Kota. The measures were announced after a meeting held by the District Collector on December 14. The meeting was attended by the representatives of all hostels and coaching institutes, administrative officers, and the City Superintendent of Police.