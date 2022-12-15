The Calcutta High Court’s division bench on Thursday, December 15, refused to grant bail to the former chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBBSC) and the former vice-chancellor of the University of North Bengal, Subiresh Bhattacharya, in connection with his alleged involvement in the teacher’s recruitment scam. Subiresh Bhattacharya was unable to get bail from the lower courts and moved the bail appeal to the Calcutta High Court's division bench consisting of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Ajay Kumar Gupta. The hearing was today, December 15 and the bench refused to grant him bail, stated a report by IANS.

The Central Bureau of Investigation was asked by the bench to furnish the details of the total number of cases against Bhattacharya and this matter is scheduled for hearing again on December 21. Today, Bhattacharya’s counsel informed the courts that he has been in judicial custody for the last 88 days while moving the bail plea. Subiresh Bhattacharya’s counsel argued, “He appeared for the CBI questioning five times and cooperated in the investigation process. The charge sheet in the case has also been filed and hence my client can be granted bail now.”

Justice Joymalya Bagchi made an observation and said, “The maximum punishment in such a case is seven years of imprisonment. So, if you think the investigation process is delayed, you come after three and half years,” as reported by IANS.

Previously…

Bhattacharya was arrested by the CBI on September 19 for his alleged involvement with the teacher’s recruitment scam. It was informed to the lower court about the tampering and manipulation of the OMR sheet (Optical Mark Recognition) by the CBI. The manipulation was done during Bhattacharya’s tenure as the chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission and the CBI also provided supportive documents to the lower court, as reported by IANS.