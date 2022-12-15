An engineering student from Kerala, studying at a college in Anekal town of Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide after a quarrel with his parents.

According to a report by IANS, the 19-year-old student, identified as Nitin, studying at AMC Engineering College hailed from Koyalandi village near Padini Zaria region in Kozhikode district of Kerala, police said.

The shocking incident came to light on Thursday, December 14. Nitin's parents reside in Dubai, and he was admitted to the college by his brother. He started attending college on December 1 and was enrolled in the Computer Science Engineering course. IANS reported that the police suspect the reason behind his death was a "lack of attention from his parents."

Bannerghatta police who have taken up the investigation stated that Nitin was in a depressed mood due to being away from his parents. After joining college, he allegedly made repeated calls to his parents.

IANS reported that the police have collected statements from his roommate and friends in the college. The students allegedly told the police that Nitin was calling his parents and quarrelling with them that they should come down to see him. Further investigation is underway.

If you, or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, or suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a mental health expert. Do remember you are not alone.

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050

AASARA: 9820466726