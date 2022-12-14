Three students in Kota, Rajasthan, who were preparing for competitive exams, allegedly killed themselves in two separate incidents, according to Rajasthan police on Tuesday, December 13. The police said no suicide notes have been discovered and that two of the deceased were from Bihar and the other from Madhya Pradesh. The administration has directed the coaching class operators to form an action plan to ensure that the students live stress-free life while availing of a week off for students, stated a report by IANS.

G Prasanna Jeet Khemsara, the Inspector General of Police on Tuesday, December 13, had a meeting with the operations of the coaching institutes where the discussion was done on the compliance of the guidelines issued for coaching institutes and they also decided to make a plan of action that will help the students be stress-free to prevent depression and suicides. The Inspector General later told the media the coaching institute operators have been ordered to prepare an action plan so that the students who are coaching under them are stress-free and can have a decent environment. He said, “ Soon the action plan will be made by the coaching directors, which will be implemented.” The IG said that the coaching directors will make the action plan and place it before the administration.

The IG told all the coaching institutes to follow the rules established for coaching at the meeting. Along with this, police officers have been given instructions to check to see if the rules are being observed or not from time to time. He spoke with the police officers on how to handle these situations at the meeting. The rules also include provisions for children's mentorship and counselling. Despite the coaching institutes' claims that all coaching operators contributed to this arrangement, more work had to be done, as reported by IANS.

There was also a discussion about the coaching holiday on Sunday in Kota for a stress-free study experience and it was discussed that weekly students should be given one day of rest and there should be a limited number of students in one class. At present, the students do not have any week off and exams are conducted on Sundays too. Over 100 to 200 students study in a classroom. It was also decided that the ranks of the tests that are conducted in the coaching institutes should not be released and only the registration numbers of the students should be released, as reported by IANS.

Lakhs of students visit Kota to prepare for medical and engineering exams. However, the cases of depression among them and suicides have shaken the city.