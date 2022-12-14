The Nilgiris district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday, December 14 as heavy rains have been lashing the district since Tuesday night. While rail services were hit as boulders and trees fell on the tracks, normal life took a turn due to rain.

As per official sources, 303 mm of rainfall was recorded till 11 am on Wednesday. Considering the situation, the administration advised those living on the banks of water bodies not to venture out and move to safer places, as stated in a report by PTI.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had also declared Tuesday, December 13 as a holiday for schools in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kallakurichi schools. Considering the heavy rains lashing a few districts, this decision was taken.

Also, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already forecasted more rains in the state till December 15, tomorrow. It has predicted a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate rains in most places of the state with heavy rains at isolated places is likely to happen over the state till Thursday, as stated in a report by IANS.

Additionally, the administration of Tiruvallur district announced a holiday for all the schools on December 13, 2022. Even on Monday, December 12, many schools were shut. Tiruvallur, Uthukottai Taluks, Kancheepuram district declared a holiday on Monday based on the forecast.